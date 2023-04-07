The Council Bluffs Public Library will host three authors – Diane Wilson, Darcy Daughtery Maulsby and Kate Messner – for its One Community Reads Program this month

“One Community Reads, sponsored by the Council Bluffs Public Library Foundation, raises awareness of a community or regional challenge through a book selection that supports community discussion, awareness and action,” according to a library news release.

This year’s theme, "The World is Your Garden," is intended to invite Council Bluffs residents "to learn about community gardens and ways to fight food insecurity within our community,” the release stated.

Wilson, author of “The Seed Keeper,” will start the program with an appearance at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

"The Seed Keeper" is a novel spanning generations, telling the story of a Dakhóta family struggling to preserve their way of life. The release states that the novel weaves together four women's voices.

Maulsby, author of “A Culinary History of Iowa: Sweet Corn, Pork Tenderloins, Maid-Rites & More” will be at the Hoff Center on Tuesday, April 25, at 7 p.m.

The nonfiction book explores the history of food in Iowa, including its deep connection with area farmers.

To end the program, Messner, author of “Up in the Garden and Down in the Dirt,” will speak at the Council Bluffs Public Library on Thursday, April 27, at 6 p.m.

The children’s book focuses on the hidden life of the garden throughout the year.

“Each of our One Community Reads authors has a different style and genre, and we know that there will be something for everyone to enjoy this April with our author event,” Library Director Antonia Krupicka-Smith said in the release.”

The Council Bluffs Public Library is located at 400 Willow Ave., and the Hoff Center is located at 1001 S. Sixth St.

All three events are free and open to the public. For more information visit councilbluffslibrary.org/ocr or call 712-323-7553.