3 in custody, 4 wanted in January murder and robbery case

Three people have been arrested and four more are wanted in connection with an armed robbery-turned-murder that took place on Jan. 8 in Council Bluffs.

Council Bluffs Police Officers were dispatched at 5:15 p.m. to 209 S. Fourth St. on a report of shots fired, according to a press release from the Council Bluffs Police Department . Shortly after arriving, officers found the victim, Tucker Dobberstine, 19, of Fremont, Nebraska, lying on the floor in apartment No. 6 with a gunshot wound to the chest.

According to a witness, several people ran from the building wearing rubber gloves and masks following the shots. At that time, the Criminal Investigation Division and Forensic Team were called to the scene.

After an exhaustive investigation, detectives found that seven suspects had worked together to plan and commit a robbery of the victim as he was delivering drugs to them, the press release stated. Four of the suspects met the victim in the apartment and, during the armed robbery, shots were fired, killing the victim. These suspects then left the apartment and jumped into a waiting vehicle occupied by two other suspects.

The apartment tenant was not present during the incident, but it is alleged that she had prior knowledge of the planned robbery. Detectives applied for and executed several search warrants of the apartment, phones, social media and other electronic devices to gather evidence related to the case. With the information gathered, it was determined that all seven suspects would be charged with first-degree murder and first-degree robbery for their involvement in the incident.

Police have apprehended Keshawn Houtz-Mayfield, 20, of Council Bluffs; Traavon Thomas, 20, of Council Bluffs; and Treianna Hudson, 20, of Council Bluffs.

Still at large are Dontre Hudson, 20, of Council Bluffs; Trebor Carman, 19, of Council Bluffs; Angelina Michaelson, 20, of Council Bluffs; and Devin Adkins, 30, of Council Bluffs.

All will be charged with first-degree murder and first-degree robbery.