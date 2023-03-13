Three people were injured in a crash shortly before 8:30 a.m. Monday at the intersection of South First Street and East Pierce Street.

A black sedan driven by Mieka Dabney, 34, of Council Bluffs was eastbound on Pierce and ran a red light, striking a southbound silver Buick driven by Thomas Conlon, 72, of Council Bluffs. Dabney and her 16-year-old daughter and Conlon were all transported to a local hospital, according to Sgt. Josh Hughes of the Council Bluffs Police Department.

Dabney and Conlon’s injuries were minor, but Dabney’s daughters may be more serious, he said. Both vehicles were totaled.

Charges may be filed pending further investigation.