Three southwest Iowa leaders recently graduated from Leadership Iowa, a premier statewide issues-awareness program for current and emerging Iowa leaders.

Local participants were Kelsey Stupfell, TS Banking Group's director of public relations; Connie Casson, president of Blue Seats Consulting; and Matt Johnson, owner of Barley’s Bar and Grill and Railway Inn.

The graduates were among 39 professionals in the state accepted into this year’s cohort and recognized Thursday, June 15, at the Iowa Association of Business and Industry annual conference in Cedar Rapids.

Forty Iowa leaders are selected annually to participate in the program, which takes place October through June. Participants represent all regions of the state in a variety of industries, employers, backgrounds and key components and observes two to three-day monthly sessions throughout the state.

Each session provides class members with a wide range of first-hand awareness exploring the opportunities and challenges facing Iowa including subject-matter experts, interactive experiences, industry tours and more.

This year, the following Iowa communities hosted the group: Jefferson, Red Oak and Stanton, Ames, Des Moines, Sioux City, Waverly and Burlington. Session topics include agriculture/renewable resources, education, government, manufacturing, transportation, community vitality, economic development and workforce development.

More than 1,300 Iowans have graduated from Leadership Iowa since 1982.