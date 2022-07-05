$6M state award stays with ‘Field of Dreams’ TV project despite lack of streaming partner

DES MOINES — The $6 million in taxpayer funding awarded to a “Field of Dreams” TV series will remain dedicated to the project, despite a recent report that the show is currently without a broadcast home, Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office said Tuesday.

The entertainment publication Variety recently reported that the series, which would be based on the iconic 1989 movie that was largely filmed in Iowa, no longer will be streamed on Peacock, a channel owned and operated by NBCUniversal.

The project is shopping for a new broadcast partner, Variety reported.

The state of Iowa awarded $6 million in funding to the project via the state’s Destination Iowa program, which is run by the state economic development department and is designed to attract visitors and new residents to the state.

Destination Iowa was funded by $100 million in federal pandemic relief funding.

While the $6 million had not yet been appropriated to the “Field of Dreams” TV project, that funding will remain dedicated to the project until it begins operating, the governor’s office confirmed.

As of June 27, the state had awarded $16.5 million in Destination Iowa funding to four projects:

• $6 million to the “Field of Dreams” TV series

• $7 million to the Siouxland Regional Trail System

• $2.5 million to Polk County’s Easter Lake North Shore Project

• $1 million to a project connecting trails in central Iowa

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the “Field of Dreams” series is planned as an adaptation of the movie, which featured a makeshift baseball field that was carved into an Iowa cornfield. The field used in the film is just outside Dyersville, and has since become a popular tourist destination.

The new series would again film in Iowa, but not at the movie site in Dyersville. Filming was expected to take place throughout the state, including in Polk, Mahaska, Clinton and Boone counties, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The new series is helmed by Michael Schur, whose TV credits include “The Office,” “Parks and Recreation” and “The Good Place.”