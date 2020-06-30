Pottawattamie County reported seven Council Bluffs residents have contracted COVID-19, bringing the total tracked by the county to 748.
The residents making up the seven new cases were tested from June 22 to June 27, according to Pottawattamie County Public Health. None of the cases are epidemiologically-linked.
Five of the individuals are in the 18 to 40 age range, one is 41 to 60 and one is 81 or older.
Around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the state COVID-19 website, coronavirus.iowa.gov, listed 691 cases in the county out of 9,216 tests, for a positive rate of 7.5%. The state does not track epi-linked cases.
Pottawattamie County Public Health has said epi-linked cases are individuals who’ve had contact with a confirmed positive individual and are exhibiting symptoms, but have not been tested. The department provides assistant to those individuals and treats them like individuals who have tested positive.
The county public health department said there have been 544 recoveries in the county, with 162 residents self-isolating and five hospitalized, the same as reported Monday. There have been 11 COVID-19 deaths in the county. The county noted 26 of the cases were among non-residents/residents who have moved.
Pottawattamie County Public Health said 223 cases are the result of community spread.
Iowa listed 29,006 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel (new) coronavirus, on the state website Tuesday afternoon. There have been 304,605 tests in Iowa, for a positive rate of 9.5%, with 23,224 recoveries. There have been 715 deaths.
Pottawattamie County Public Health again emphasized, "the importance of continued social/physical distancing, wearing face coverings in public, hand washing, hand sanitizer and disinfecting surfaces. If you are sick, stay home."
A TestIowa site is located in Council Bluffs at the Western Historic Trails Center, 3434 Richard Downing Ave. Residents must complete the health assessment at TestIowa.com to receive a testing date and time. All Care Health Center offers COVID-19 testing and assists those without transportation and/ or health insurance. Call All Care at 712-325-1990.
COVID-19 cases in southwest Iowa
According to coronavirus.iowa.gov, Crawford County has 12 new cases, Mills and Shelby Counties have two, Harrison County has one. In most of the counties tracked by the Nonpareil, the majority of individuals who've contracted COVID-19 have recovered.
Here’s a look at numbers in southwest Iowa, based on data from the counties and coronavirus.iowa.gov:
Pottawattamie County — 691 cases (Pottawattamie County Public Health is tracking 748, including epi-linked cases), 544 recoveries (per the county), 9,216 tests, 7.5% of those tested have come back positive, 11 deaths
Mills County — 34 cases, 30 recoveries, 1,919 tests, 1.8%
Harrison County — 50 cases, 42 recoveries, 1,014 tests, 4.9%
Cass County — 17 cases, 16 recoveries, 801 tests, 2.1%
Shelby County — 106 cases, 79 recoveries, 1,017 tests, 10.4%
Montgomery County — 10 cases, eight recoveries, 762 tests, 1.3%, two deaths
Monona County — 70 cases, 47 recoveries, 829 tests, 9.3%
Crawford County — 666 cases, 585 recoveries, 2,850 tests, 23.4%, two deaths
Page County — 20 cases, 18 recoveries, 1,165 tests, 1.7%
Fremont County — seven cases, four recoveries, 373 tests, 1.9%
In Regional Medical Coordination Center region four — which includes Pottawattamie, Mills, Harrison, Cass, Crawford, Shelby, Fremont, Montgomery, Page, Adams, Audubon and Taylor Counties — there were five patients hospitalized with COVID-19, down one from Monday, with two in intensive care, the same as Monday.
The region has 183 inpatient beds available, 22 intensive care beds available and 62 ventilators available, all similar to Monday's numbers. One hospitalized COVID-19 patient is on a ventilator, the same as Monday.
Information about COVID-19
Symptoms in people who have been exposed to coronavirus can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.
Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend the use of masks when out in public. Make sure it covers the mouth and nose. Face shields are an option as well, as they cover the eyes.
For those struggling with mental health during the pandemic, yourlifeiowa.org has several resources, including a hotline at 855-581-8111 and a text-friendly line at 855-895-8398.
Also, the Hope 4 Iowa Crisis Hotline is available 24 hours a day. Call 84-HOPE-4-IOWA (844-673-4469).
The University of Nebraska Medical Center has a COVID-19 screening app — 1-Check COVID.
