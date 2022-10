A 71-year-old man serving time in an Iowa prison died Sunday at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, according to an Iowa Department of Corrections news release.

Ronald Gene Gonterman was pronounced dead due to natural causes at 11:38 p.m. Sunday, authorities said.

Since March 2018, Gonterman had been serving a 19-year maximum sentence for willful injury causing serious injury and other charges from Johnson County.