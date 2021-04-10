712 Initiative adds construction project manager

As part of their partnership with Habitat for Humanity of Council Bluffs on local housing, The 712 Initiative has hired Tammie Dodge as their Construction Project Manager.

Dodge, a native of North Bend, Nebraska, was hired to oversee housing rehabilitations and new builds. This includes scheduling and working with subcontractors, overseeing permits, and overall layout and design of these homes.

“We could not have asked for a more perfect candidate to oversee this next chapter in our organization,” said Sheryl Garst, The 712 Initiative’s CEO, in a press release. “Tammie has been on the ground floor previously building up housing programs to lift up underserved families and neighborhoods. We are so fortunate she has joined our team to build up a team of contractors and make an impact in Council Bluffs.”

Before this position, Dodge spent the past nine years as the director of construction and volunteer services at Habitat for Humanity of Omaha. She also previously worked as project manager for Act!vate Omaha and Habitat Omaha.

Dodge has more than 20 years of experience in construction and project management, leading herself to The 712 Initiative in February. She has a bachelor degree in community health education from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.