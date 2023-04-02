Now through May 31, you can donate shoes to the annual 712 Initiative Shoe Collection Drive.

“The drive is hosted each year to help divert thousands of shoes from our local landfill, as it takes shoes about 1,000 years to decompose,” a press release said. “Shoe and clothing waste makes up 65.7% of content in landfills.”

The shoes collected are redistributed by Funds2Orgs to their microenterprise partners in developing nations such as Haiti, Honduras and other nations in Central America and Africa, the release said. The proceeds from this collection drive help families have food, clothes and a place to live.

“We are excited to bring back the shoe drive to Council Bluffs and surrounding communities,” said Amber Quigley, director of programming and events. “We know that most people have extra shoes in their closets that they would like to donate and help those less fortunate become self-sufficient. It’s a win-win for everyone.”

Shoes do not have to be in good condition to be donated — every shoe will either be reused, recycled or repurposed. The 712 Initiative will also receive a financial donation for shoes collected, allowing you to help your local nonprofit as well.

According to the release, the 712 Initiative will be hosting a public drop-off at their office, 1228 S Main St., on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. during April.

Additional drop-off sites are as follows:

Athletico Physical Therapy, 301 W. Broadway, Suite 100

Athletico Physical Therapy, 3134 Manawa Centre Drive

State Farm – Judd Knispel, 1860 Madison Ave., Suite 2

Charles E. Lakin YMCA, 235 Harmony St.

NP Dodge Real Estate, 1032 Woodbury Ave.

American Family Insurance – John Dresher, 1705 McPherson Ave. GL100

TS Bank, 15 E. Main St.

TS Bank, 3201 W. Broadway

TS Bank, 43 Scott St.

Home Style Laundry & Dry Cleaning, 900 Woodbury Ave., Suite 13b

Connections Area Agency on Aging, 231 S. Main St.

Bluffs Family Chiropractic, 1707 Madison Ave.

Flat Branch Home Loans, 29 S. Main St.

White Ivory, 928 Valley View Drive, Suite 5

Definitions Salon and Spa, 929 Valley View Drive, Suite 2

Creston House, 215 S. Main St.

Family Inc., 3501 Harry Langdon Blvd., Suite 150

US Cellular, 2015 W. Broadway

Please tie or rubber band pairs of shoes together when dropping off donations.

More information can be found at the712initiative.org/events/shoe-drive/.