712 Initiative, homeowner recognized for restoration of 1910 house in Bluffs

Preserve Council Bluffs recognized The 712 Initiative and Lloyd Menard Thursday for their roles in the restoration of a house at 702 Bluff St. that dates from about 1910.

The group presented a Preserve Our Treasures Award to The 712 Initiative for its rehabilitation of the home — one of seven the organization rehabbed last year.

The 712 Initiative and those working on its behalf completely remodeled the kitchen and bathroom; brought plumbing, electrical and mechanical systems up to code; had the foundation tuck pointed and coated; removed waterlogged walls and flooring from the basement and remediated mold; created a laundry room on the main floor; and opened up the porch to restore the original architecture, according to Sheryl Garst, CEO of The 712 Initiative.

The workers also refinished hardwood floors; repaired drywall; painted the house, inside and out; and removed large brush from the yard.

Mayor Matt Walsh commended 712 for rehabbing homes and increasing the decent, affordable housing available in the community.

Preserve Council Bluffs gave a Recognition of Ongoing Preservation award to Lloyd Menard, who purchased the property from 712 and has continued to make improvements to it.

Menard had the house reroofed, the woodwork refinished and the patio redone and had a fireplace installed in the living room, he said.

“There’s a lot of beauty in the history,” he said.

His friend, Mary Classen, did the landscaping, with guidance and plant materials from local Master Gardeners.

“We support 712,” she said. “We are impressed with what 712 does.”

Menard also had the garage rebuilt and some additional electrical work done.

“You’ve always got something,” he said.