8th annual Wellness Bash to be held during Thursday's farmers market

080322-cbn-news-wellness-bash-p1

Jehthen White, 4, kicks a soccer ball at a net at the Council Bluffs Soccer Club booth during the Wellness Bash at Bayliss Park on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. The annual event, held in conjunction with Farmers Market Council Bluffs, features health screenings and access to several local community and health care resources. This year's Wellness Bash will be held on Thursday, Aug. 4 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

 JOE SHEARER, NONPAREIL FILE PHOTO

Local organizations will hold the eighth annual Community Wellness Bash from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Bayliss Park.

The bash has become a local tradition and usually attracts 700 to 1,200 people. It will be held in conjunction with the Council Bluffs Farmers Market.

Admission is free, but attendees who check in will receive a wristband and Market Bucks to use to purchase locally grown fruits and vegetables at the farmers market (while supplies last), according to information from FAMILY Inc.

The event will feature information booths operated by more than 35 community organizations and a few health screenings, as well as children’s activities. Live music will be provided by the String Sprouts from 4:40 to 5 p.m., and farmers market activities will also include live music and an exercise class for the whole family.

First Congregational Church, located just across Sixth Street from the park, will offer free hamburgers, hot dogs, chips and beverages.

