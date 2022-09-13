 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
9/11 Memorial Stair Climb honors FDNY

Ada Vetter, 3, daughter of Lincoln, Nebraska firefighter Matt Vetter, gave high fives to almost every participant — including these Council Bluffs firefighters — on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, during the 2022 Nebraska 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb.

 Adam Branting

On Saturday, Sept. 10, Werner Park in Papillion, Nebraska, hosted the 2022 Nebraska 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb. The event benefits the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, which supports families of local firefighters who have died and the FDNY Counseling Services Unit.

Participants walk the stadium’s steps for more than two miles, the equivalent of the 110 flights of stairs in the towers of the former World Trade Center. It is believed New York firefighters reached the 78th floor of the South Tower before it collapsed, killing 343 of them. The climb symbolically completes their heroic journey to save others. Most area firefighters wore their bunker gear during the memorial climb.

