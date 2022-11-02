911 outage impacting Verizon Wireless customers in Pottawattamie County

911 communications officials in Pottawattamie County have discovered a 911 service outage impacting Verizon Wireless customers throughout the county.

All Verizon Wireless customers living or working in Pottawattamie County should call 712-328-5737 and press Option 1 for access to emergency services OR call 911 from another non-Verizon phone number. This policy will be in effect until normal service is restored.

There is no indication as to the cause or potential duration of the outage.

“These types of disruptions are planned for, and the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office 911 Communications Center has excellent redundancy and emergency procedures in place for situations just like this,” Doug Reed, Emergency Management Director, said in a press release.

Verizon customers in Pottawattamie County should monitor local media outlets and Emergency Management’s Facebook and Twitter pages for updates. Also, residents should sign up for Alert Iowa emergency notifications at pcema-ia.org.

“The first alert we send is through Alert Iowa,” Reed said. The system was used this morning for the 911 outage and distributed over 35,000 alerts by multiple methods (voice, email, text, social media).

“The system isn’t just for weather notifications. Real-life, everyday emergency notifications are sent over this system. We can’t inform you if we can’t contact you, so sign up today to help keep yourself, your family and your coworkers safe,” he said.