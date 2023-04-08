Today’s a good day to go outside — unless you’re sensitive to smoke.

The forecast for Saturday is sunny skies with a high near 71, according to the National Weather Service office in Valley, Nebraska.

A south wind will blow 13 to 17 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph.

The evening will bring partly cloudy skies with a low around 45. The wind will continue to blow 13 to 15 mph from the south-southeast, with gusts hitting 24 mph, according to the forecast.

The Douglas County Health Department in Omaha cautioned that agricultural fires in Kansas and Oklahoma are expected to push local air quality into the moderate category or even unhealthy for sensitive groups.

“The potential concern is about particulate matter that may get into the air,” said Russ Hadan, supervisor of the DCHD air quality program.

Hadan said the weekend’s conditions will depend on how much material is burned in northeast Kansas and Oklahoma, the wind direction and precipitation.

Conditions can be checked at airnow.gov. Poor air quality conditions can harm, in particular, people with heart or lung disease, older adults and children, who are cautioned to avoid prolonged or heavy exertion.

Public health officials offer the following advice:

If you see smoke outside, avoid strenuous outdoor activity.

Pay attention to air quality reports, and listen to your doctor.

If you’re advised to stay indoors, don’t vacuum or smoke or use anything that burns, and make sure your windows and doors are closed.

Here’s a look at the extended forecast:

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 72. South wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. At night, a chance of showers before 1 a.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m., then a chance of showers after 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. South southeast wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. South wind 6 to 9 mph becoming north in the morning. At night, clear, with a low around 49. East northeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming south after midnight.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 79. South wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. At night, clear, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a south wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. At night, mostly clear, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a south wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.