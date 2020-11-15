A ticket-taker at Hilton Coliseum, Delbert Van Young loved cooking soul food

Growing up in St. Louis, Delbert’s happiness seemed unbreakable. He was a gentle child, jovial, never known to dwell on the negative. His innate ability to look on the bright side of life always felt like a superpower, Edna said.

“The world could be falling down around him and he’d find something good in it,” she added.

A “bossy baby,” Delbert waited for Edna to come home from high-school and crawled to her as fast as his little legs would carry him as soon as he heard her keys in the lock. “Up! Up! Up!” he would say, flashing his pearly whites.

Before he lost the use of his legs, Delbert loved to play tennis, running across the court and batting the ball back across the net. When his playing days came to an end, he turned to fandom, rattling off tennis standings and St. Louis Cardinals rankings like the ingredients of a recipe, Edna said.

As far as baseball was concerned, Delbert always managed to work the numbers so the Redbirds came out on top, Edna remembered.

When Edna had children, her bossy baby brother became a fierce protector of his extended family, insisting that his nieces and nephews call him “Uncle.”

“Because uncles do more for you than Delberts do,” he said by way of explanation.