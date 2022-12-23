AAA again offering Tow to Go service to impaired drivers in Iowa, Nebraska

AAA, The Auto Club Group, will be working to keep impaired drivers off the road during the year-end holidays.

The Auto Club Group is activating its Tow to Go program, which provides transportation for the would-be impaired driver and their vehicle, according to a press release from AAA.

• Tow to Go is active from 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23 to 6 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2

• Available in Iowa, Nebraska and other select states and locations to AAA members and non-members

• Should be treated as a last resort

AAA has offered Tow to Go during major holidays for nearly 25 years. During that time, AAA has removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from the road, the press release stated. There were two drivers in Iowa and Nebraska over the Thanksgiving holiday that utilized the program, received a safe ride home and did not drive impaired.

How does it work? When someone calls Tow to Go, AAA dispatches a tow truck to transport the would-be impaired driver and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius. The service is free for anyone, yet AAA asks that it be treated as a last resort. Always choose a designated driver before celebrating.

Nationwide, AAA expects this to be the third-busiest year for holiday travel on the roads in history. Crash data from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration proves that combining cocktails with crowded roads can be deadly. From Christmas to New Year’s in 2020, there were 209 drunk driving-related fatalities nationwide, according to the NHTSA.

“’Tis the season for gathering with friends and family and AAA is proud to offer this service to help everyone make it home for the holidays safely,” said Brian Ortner with AAA Nebraska. “The greatest gift you can give this holiday season is your presence, so be sure to plan for a safe ride home before the celebrations begin. Alcohol, drugs and even prescription medications can affect your ability to drive and cause unnecessary risks for everyone on the roadway. If you’re tempted to drive impaired, call AAA instead and we’ll transport you and your vehicle to a safe location.”

In some situations, AAA may need to make other arrangements to get an impaired individual a safe ride home. Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions.