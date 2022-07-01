AAA offers free 'Tow to Go' over July 4 weekend

AAA is reactivating its “Tow to Go” service for the July 4 weekend, providing transportation for impaired drivers and their vehicles.

The service, which is available for both AAA members and non-members, will be available from 6 p.m. Friday, July 1 to 6 a.m. Tuesday, July 5 in 11 states, including Iowa and Nebraska.

When called, AAA will dispatch a tow truck to transport both the impaired driver and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10 mile radius. While the service is free, AAA would like it to be treated as a last resort.

Approximately one-third of all traffic crash fatalities in the United States involve drunk drivers. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 28 people in the United States die in drunk-driving crashes every day, one person every 52 minutes.

Since its inception in 1998, “Tow to Go” has removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from the road.

“The weekend will be filled with fireworks and other festivities, but please don’t bring the party on the road with you,” AAA Nebraska spokesman Brian Ortner said in a press release. “The roads will already be extremely crowded this weekend, and adding alcohol just raises the risk of a deadly crash. As you lock in your party plans, be sure to also set up a safe ride. If those plans fall through, call ‘Tow to Go’ and AAA can give you a lift.”

AAA cautions that “Tow to Go” cannot be scheduled in advance, and may not be available in rural areas or during inclement weather.

To request a “Tow to Go” over the holiday weekend, contact AAA at 855-286-9246.

