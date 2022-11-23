AAA to offer Tow to Go program over entire Thanksgiving holiday weekend

AAA will be working to keep impaired drivers off the road during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The Auto Club Group is activating its Tow to Go program, which provides transportation for the would-be impaired driver and their vehicle, according to a press release from AAA.

The press release highlighted the following aspects of the service:

Tow to Go is active from 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23 to 6 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28

Available in Nebraska and Iowa

Should be treated as a last resort

AAA has offered Tow to Go during major holidays for almost 25 years. During that time, AAA has removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from the road, the press release stated.

How does it work? When someone calls Tow to Go, AAA dispatches a tow truck to transport the would-be impaired driver and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius. The service is free for anyone, but AAA asks that it be treated as a last resort.

Nationwide, AAA expects this to be the third-busiest Thanksgiving on the roads since it began tracking holiday travel in 2000. Crash data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration proves that combining cocktails with crowded roads can be deadly. During the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, from 2016 to 2020, over 800 people died in crashes involving a drunk driver, according to the NHTSA.

“AAA is proud to offer this service to help everyone make it home safely this Thanksgiving,” said Brian Ortner, AAA Nebraska. “Alcohol, drugs and even prescription medications can affect your ability to drive. So don’t put yourself at risk. Find a designated driver or ridesharing program. If you’re tempted to drive impaired, call AAA instead and we’ll get you to a safe location.”

To use this service, call 855-2-TOW-2-GO (855-286-9246).

Tow to Go guidelines

Appointments cannot be scheduled in advance to use Tow to Go. It is designed as a safety net for those who did not plan ahead. Always choose a designated driver before celebrating.

In some situations, AAA may need to make other arrangements to get an impaired individual a safe ride home.

Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions.