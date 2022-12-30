AAA urges drivers to move over or slow down for disabled vehicles

Most people make New Year’s resolutions to lose weight, exercise more or stop a bad habit.

AAA hopes motorists will make it their resolution to improve road safety by moving over for vehicles that are stopped on the shoulder of the road.

On average, one tow truck driver is killed every other week, while working on the roadside, according to a press release from AAA. However, the victims also include stranded motorists.

Nationwide, nearly 350 people are struck and killed outside disabled vehicles each year. Many residents of the Heartland can remember incidents where someone — maybe even a friend or acquaintance — was trying to attend to a disabled vehicle along a highway or interstate and was struck and killed by a passing car.

AAA – The Auto Club Group has made a Near Year’s resolution to spread awareness of its “Move Over for Me” campaign, the press release stated. This is an effort to educate drivers of existing move-over laws and seek opportunities to strengthen them.

Every state has a law requiring drivers to slow down and move over for emergency responders, law enforcement, roadside workers and tow operators. Unfortunately, not every state requires drivers to move over for a disabled vehicle.

In 2018, Iowa modified its move-over law to require drivers to move over for a disabled vehicle, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s website.

“While the law only requires you to move over or slow down for vehicles with flashing lights, for the safety of everyone involved, it’s a good practice to do so when you see any vehicle along the side of the road,” Steve Gent of the DOT’s Office of Traffic and Safety stated on the website.

Part of AAA’s Move Over for Me campaign would be to work with states whose laws don’t include disabled vehicles to strengthen the law to protect all motorists on the roadside.

“The roadside is an extremely dangerous place to be for everyone, whether it’s an emergency responder or motorist with a disabled vehicle,” said Brian Ortner, public affairs specialist at AAA. “Drivers who make the resolution to move over for all vehicles on the roadside can save lives and help ensure everyone makes it home safely to their families.”

AAA’s safety tips For drivers:Remain alert. Avoid distractions and focus on driving.

Keep an eye out for emergency vehicles — including tow trucks — that have their lights on as well as cars that have their flashers on. Move over one lane when you see them — and if you can’t move over, slow down to safely pass them.

Be a good passenger. Help identify roadway issues and remind the driver to slow down and move over.

Watch for people on the roadside. People may be in or near a disabled vehicle.

Just because you don’t immediately see them doesn’t mean they aren’t there.

For stranded motorists:Pull as far over on the shoulder as safely possible to create more distance between your vehicle and passing traffic.

Turn your hazard lights on so other drivers are aware you are there.

If you are able to safely make it to the next exit or stopping point, do so.

Call for assistance via phone, website or the AAA Mobile app.

Remain with your vehicle as long as it’s safe to do so.

If getting out of your vehicle, watch the oncoming traffic for a good time to exit, and remain alert and close to your vehicle. Avoid turning your back to traffic whenever possible.