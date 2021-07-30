AARP: Many Iowa Residents Unaware of Financial Aid Available for Health Insurance

Dramatic changes in the Affordable Care Act have made it possible for many more Iowa residents to get affordable health insurance. One of the most significant changes is that anyone who received unemployment benefits during 2021 is eligible for free private insurance if they are still unable to qualify for other insurance options.

New rules have expanded subsidies and lowered monthly premiums. In Iowa, adults ages 50 to 64 could potentially be helped by this special enrollment period (SEP) and expanded premium tax credits, including the 1 in 20 older adults in Iowa who are uninsured and the 66.5% of older adults who struggle with unaffordable coverage, could be eligible for coverage through sources like the Health Insurance Marketplace or Medicaid.

Many Iowans could now pay as little as $0 for their premiums, while others could save up to thousands of dollars a year. Even many high-income earners will now be able to qualify for the lower-cost plans. Four in 10 people who sign up get a plan for less than $10 per month. Iowans have until Aug. 15 to enroll in the program.

A new analysis from AARP’s Public Policy Institute finds that in 2019, a 64-year-old earning slightly above the threshold to be eligible for premium subsidies under the ACA faced an average premium that was nearly 30% of their income.