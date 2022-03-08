 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Abbott recalls more baby formula due to possible Cronobacter, Salmonella link

  • Updated
  • 0

Another lot of baby formula is being recalled due to possible connections with Cronobacter and Salmonella infections, the Iowa Department of Public Health announced last week.

Abbott is recalling one lot of Similac PM 60/40 (Lot # 27032K80 (can) / Lot # 27032K800 (case)) manufactured in Sturgis, Michigan, according to a press release from IDPH.

This is in addition to lots of Similac, Alimentum and EleCare powder formula that were recalled on Feb. 17. An FDA investigation related to powder infant formula produced in Abbott’s Sturgis, Michigan facility and possible connections to Cronobacter and Salmonella infections in infants is ongoing.

Affected products are in circulation in Iowa retail locations and have been distributed in small numbers through the IDPH WIC program, the press release stated. If Iowans possess any of the affected products, it should not be fed to infants. Similac PM 60/40 is specialized formula for infants with impaired renal function, so the number of Iowans impacted will be relatively low.

People are also reading…

Products affected by the formula recall can be exchanged with retailers for an identical authorized supplemental food item. WIC authorized retailers should follow their store policy for exchange and substitutes (which may include, but are not limited to, the same product, a substitute product, store credit or cash refund.) IDPH is providing more flexibility to participants, allowing them to purchase an alternative formula for the rest of March. If WIC participants have questions, they should contact their local WIC clinic at https://bit.ly/363G1fH.

At this time, this is the only type and lot of this specialty formula being recalled. Abbott is disseminating recall letters directly to customers.

Iowans can check to see if they have recalled infant formula by:

• Reviewing the codes on the bottom of their formula packages

• Calling the company at 1-800-986-8540

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

'Going for Gold' is 2022 Celebrate CB theme

'Going for Gold' is 2022 Celebrate CB theme

The 712 Initiative and partners announced Tuesday that the annual celebration of all things Council Bluffs will be held May 9 through May 15, with this year's parade featuring the theme "Going for Gold."

Reynolds signs into law $1.9M in state tax cuts

Reynolds signs into law $1.9M in state tax cuts

Iowa workers will see a gradual reduction in the state income tax on their paychecks over the next five years, thanks to legislation signed into law Tuesday by Gov. Kim Reynolds. Democrats have criticized the new law for favoring higher-income workers.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Women in Iraq struggle to recover from years of ISIL abuse

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert