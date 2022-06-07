Abdouch, Christensen and Windschitl advance from primary in only contested Southwest Iowa legislative races

Three pairs of candidates faced off in Southwest Iowa primary races for the Iowa House of Representatives, while District 16 incumbent Rep. David Sieck and Republican candidates for Iowa Senate coasted to victory unopposed.

In perhaps the closest area race for the Statehouse, Republican Sarah Abdouch defeated Thomas Riley to win the opportunity to run against Democrat Josh Turek in November to represent District 20. Abdouch finished with 549 votes, or 55.85%, while Riley received 430 votes, or 43.74%, according to preliminary results from the Pottawattamie County Auditor’s Office with 40 of 40 precincts reporting.

Abdouch said she was “very excited” about her victory.

“You always have to treat every election as if it’s lost until it’s won,” she said. “You never know what’s going to happen on Election Day.”

Now that she has prevailed in the primary, Abdouch is looking forward to campaigning for the general election.

“I have the energy, I have the agenda that I think will serve Council Bluffs and Carter Lake really well,” she said.

Abdouch is an advocate for school choice and is determined to move the needle on flood prevention.

“We’re still failing to manage the Missouri River properly,” she said. “We need some leadership from the state level. Everyone has been impacted by flooding – that was a huge issue that resonated with people.”

Abdouch said she is used to listening to other’s ideas and collaborating to get things done as part of her job.

“I think we need some fresh ideas,” she said.

In the only area legislative race with two Democrats on the ballot, Elizabeth Christensen outdistanced Vergarie Sanford to earn a shot at the District 19 seat by a vote of 539 votes, or 64.17%, to Sanford’s 298 votes, or 35.48%.

The winner will likely face Republican incumbent Brent Siegrist, who did not get enough signatures in his reshaped district to get on the ballot but is expected to be nominated at the GOP convention.

Christensen was excited, while also offering some credit to Sanford.

“Vergarie has been a wonderful contender,” she said.

Christensen said she felt good about the campaign.

“I spent a good deal of time listening to those that I did talk with,” she said. “I think that was definitely a priority. But I think it’s a heated time, so I feel like there’s always a feeling of intensity.”

Christensen’s priorities are transparency in property tax revenue and expenditures, ranked choice voting and promoting participation in the democratic process. She called on fellow Millennials to get involved, saying their generation is next in line.

In House District 15, seven-term incumbent and House Majority Leader Matt Windschitl easily overcame a challenge by political newcomer Rebecca Wilkerson to win the Republican primary with 1,100 votes, or 69.58%, to her 477 votes, or 30.17%.

No Democrats ran for the District 15 seat in the primary, so Windschitl will likely have a cakewalk back to the State Capitol.

In District 16, Republican incumbent David Sieck ran unopposed and cornered 867 votes, or 99.54% of those cast. There was no Democrat running for a chance to challenge him this fall.

Area Republicans in the Iowa Senate were running unopposed, with no Democrat on the horizon to give them some competition this fall. State Sen. Tom Shipley, the District 9 incumbent, was running unopposed, as were Republican incumbents Brian Best in District 11 and Steven Holt in District 12. None of the three districts had a Democratic candidate Tuesday.