Abraham Lincoln Class of 1952 celebrates 70th reunion

Seventy years after they graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School, the class of 1952 reunited at the Council Bluffs Country Club on Saturday to celebrate their platinum jubilee.

The 87- and 88-year-old classmates looked at old photographs and shared memories about their time at AL, like that one teacher everyone referred to as “Chipmunk.”

“We have held many reunions at the country club,” said Sissy Silber, one of the reunion organizers. She went by the last name “Katelman” when she roamed the halls of the school.

Spending time together at the country club was “a nostalgia trip,” Silber said.

“It brings back lots of memories of our youth,” she said. “Fishing, boating, sunning, swimming.”

Silber paused, almost as if embarrassed to continue the list of activities she and her cohorts got up to.

“Partying,” she said.

When asked to elaborate on the partying, Silber demurred, noting that the reunion was “age appropriate.”

While most of the 17 attendees live in and around Council Bluffs, a few of them made the trek back to town.

Ken Perdew — whom Silber credits for maintaining the web of connections with their classmates — took the train from his home in Cañon, Colorado, while former University of Georgia economics professor Al Danielsen made his way from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

The AL class of ‘52 has met every five years since their 10 year reunion in 1962, but many of the classmates who live in the area make it a point to meet for lunch on the third Thursday of every month at Tish’s Restaurant.

And the ones who live elsewhere know that if they’re visiting the city, “they try to time it with our third Thursday lunch,” Silber said. “They’re always welcome.”