The Abraham Lincoln High School Class of 1973 will hold its 50th Class Reunion Sept. 29 through Oct. 1 at several locations in Council Bluffs.

The AL 1973 Reunion Committee has been able to contact most, but not all, of the 438 class members, according to committee member Connie Vogelzang.

“We have a lot that we don’t know where they’re at,” she said.

Vogelzang is hoping the classmates they have been unable to reach will see or hear of the event and make reservations to attend.

“We kept our pricing reasonable,” she said. “We had some really good donations.”

The committee has planned a full slate of activities for the three days.

“We’ve been blessed with a committee that’s really willing to put in the time,” Vogelzang said.

Festivities will begin with a reception on Friday, Sept. 29 from 6 to 11 p.m. at The Mile Away at 20270 Old Lincoln Highway north of Council Bluffs. This will be a casual gathering with appetizers and a cash bar and live entertainment from 7 to 10 p.m. by A Touch of Gray. There is no charge, but donations are appreciated.

On Saturday, Sept. 30, participants can tour the school from 10 to 11 a.m. At 11, a memorial service will be held at the school for the 54 classmates who have been lost. Family and friends of those individuals are welcome to attend.

Some of the class members will meet at The Dock Bar & Grill at 401 Veterans Memorial Highway for lunch. Payment is on your own.

Saturday night is the big party. A social will be held from 6 to 6:45 p.m. at Dodge Riverside Grille, 2 Harrah’s Blvd., followed by an official class photo at 6:45. A buffet dinner will begin at 7, with meat options including prime rib, glazed salmon and grilled chicken breast. The cost is $15 per person or $25 per couple. Reservations are required. Donations are appreciated.

Both Friday and Saturday nights, there will be a table set up with memorabilia brought by class members.

On Sunday, Oct. 1, a farewell brunch will be held, with payment made on your own. The time and location is to be determined.

Because of the different venues and food involved, classmates are asked to make reservations for the opening reception and each meal they plan to attend. For more information, to upload photos or view classmate capsules and/or to make reservations, please visit the class website at www.alhs1973.com or call or text Carolyn at 402-850-6741 or Connie at 712-310-7761.