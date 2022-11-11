Abraham Lincoln goes into lockdown after passerby seen with airsoft gun

Abraham Lincoln High School was put on lockdown briefly Friday after a report of an armed subject in a vehicle passing through the parking lot, according to a report posted on Facebook by the Council Bluffs Police Department.

The procedure prevents anyone from entering or exiting the school and is part of the district’s standard protocol, according to an email from Principal Bridgette Bellows sent to parents Friday afternoon.

Someone saw the car and noted a description of it to report to the police. Officers located the car and pulled it over and found an airsoft gun inside, the email stated.

The police have taken the occupants of the vehicle into custody, although they said they had no intention of entering the school, which is no longer on lockdown.

“Even though they did not have real weapons, having an airsoft gun on school property is a serious offense,” Bellows said in the email. “We appreciate the way in which our students and staff responded during this security measure and are grateful for the quick action by the police.”