Members of the Abraham Lincoln student section cheer as the Lynx host city rival Thomas Jefferson for their homecoming football game at Wickersham Stadium on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. The crosstown rivalry attracted a big crowd, with fans packing the stands and lining the track to watch the game. Thomas Jefferson spoiled the Lynx’s homecoming, coming away with a 28-27 win in a game that went down to the final seconds.