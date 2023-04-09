The Abraham Lincoln High School Drama Department will present five student-written, student-directed one-act plays in one show next weekend.

The program, called “Upperclass Acts,” will be presented at 7 p.m. Friday, April 14 and Saturday, April 15 at the newly improved Abraham Lincoln High School Auditorium.

“It is an opportunity to showcase our students’ creativity, leadership and, of course, performance skills,” said drama coach Steve Mandelko, who is in his 19th year with Council Bluffs Community Schools.

He grew up in Fort Dodge and earned a bachelor’s degree in education at University of Northern Iowa, then completed a master’s through the CADRE program and University of Nebraska at Omaha. He started his career in the 2004-05 school year as a long-term substitute at Abraham Lincoln and was hired on as a full-time teacher the following year.

The students worked together to shape their plays, Mandelko said.

“Aside from my guidance, much of the production is a collaboration between the students to develop their stories, characters and the elements of the production itself.”

That’s in spite of the fact that the plays differ dramatically in subject and genre.

“There is a great variety of plays, from the absurd to the dramatic and intense,” Mandelko said. “One play, ‘NOTD,’ takes place in the aftermath of an apocalypse. Another play, ‘So You Like Jazz(ercize)?,’ shows what can happen when a hip grandpa takes over a Jazzercise class. There is even a cat hand puppet noir mystery. So, as you can see, there is no shortage of creativity here at Abraham Lincoln High School.”

The plays and their creators are as follows:

“Car Troubles,” by Alec Holmes

“Fergalicious Court,” by Sophia Freking

“New Love (from a Broken AC),” by Nathan Sheehan and Cole Schroeder

“NOTD,” by Zachary Sanders

“So You Like Jazz(ercize)?,” by Salem Millikan and Cassandra Killion

Admission is free. The department will accept freewill donations to assist with the cost of the production.