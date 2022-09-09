Access to care biggest barrier to healthy living in southwest Iowa

When reporting for this week’s series of articles, it quickly became apparent that what’s killing people in southwest Iowa is not only medical conditions like heart disease and cancer, but a lack of access to healthcare as well.

When asked why mortality rates in southwestern Iowa are higher than the national average, each of the doctors interviewed for these articles named residents’ inability or unwillingness to seek medical care until symptoms become so troublesome that they’re often forced by concerned family or friends to finally schedule an appointment with a primary care physician or visit an emergency room.

“I see a lot of stoic people,” said Dr. Robert Armbruster, a cardiologist at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital. “The man I just met here this afternoon, he never comes in, you know. They’re just kind of a stoic crew sometimes. And it’s either the family that prompts them or the wife, the daughter, etc., grandchild even, that prompts them to seek attention.”

Unfortunately, by the time symptoms reach that stage, it is often too late for the doctors to do anything other than help their patients manage the disease instead of curing it, which might have been a possibility had the patient sought help sooner.

“High blood pressure, diabetes, cholesterol, you don’t really feel right, you just don’t feel these things,” Armbruster said. “If you don’t get checked, you’re not gonna know if your blood pressure runs high, you won’t know your cholesterol, you won’t know if you have diabetes. We have a lot of rural patients who may not get checked, so they might live with high blood pressure and say, ‘Hey, you know, I haven’t had to see my doctor,’ so that’s not always good.”

In addition to a certain stoicism about medical issues, low household income is another notable factor in why people don’t seek medical care when they need it.

The per capita income for the 10 counties included in our research is a little more than $50,000, which is about $15,000 less than the national average.

“When we talk about heart disease, we talk about procedures, regular follow-ups, sending labs,” said Dr. Toufik Mahfood Haddad, cardiologist at CHI Health Mercy Hospital. “So number one, when you have lower income, you will have less visits to the doctor and less access to medications, especially, sometimes, with a newer, expensive medication.”

According to the most recent Metro area Community Health Needs Assessment — which covers Douglas, Sarpy, and Cass counties in Nebraska, and Pottawattamie County in Iowa — 9% of adults ages 18-64 don’t have any sort of health insurance, so if they visit a doctor or need treatment, they’re paying for it out of pocket.

More than 18% of metro area residents reported that if they required an unexpected $400 medical procedure, they wouldn’t be able to afford it without going into debt.

“When you have higher income, you would have better health, and better seeking for health equipment and medications,” Haddad said. “Access to medical health is easier.”

Lack of access to healthcare plays a big role in health outcomes in the area, said Dr. Sumit Mukherjee, a pulmonologist at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital.

“When you look at those CDC numbers regarding mortality in this region, I think that has a huge role in those numbers,” he said.

Historically, southwest Iowa has ranked toward the bottom in statewide health outcomes. In 2017, when Pottawattamie County created its public health department, the county ranked 98 out of the 99 counties in the state, according to a report from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

According to the 2022 Iowa County Health Rankings, produced by the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, the last five years has seen Pottawattamie County steadily rise in the rankings, currently sitting in 90th place. Most of the other counties that were researched also rank in the lower third, from Crawford County ranked 59 to Montgomery County at 99. The only county in the top third for healthy outcomes is Shelby County, at 27.

Steps have been and continue to be taken to improve the physical and mental health of southwest Iowa residents.

Pottawattamie County has partnered with Caring for Our Communities, a program based out of Jennie Edmundson that connects people in need throughout western Iowa with community health and behavioral health experts who help find appropriate health care, access existing community resources, obtain health-related education and affordable medications.

And in 2018, Pottawattamie County partnered with the health departments of Douglas and Sarpy/Cass counties, and the Wellbeing Partners, to form a Regional Health Council. The RHC works to assess health priorities in the region, and develop programs to address them.

For more information about how southwest Iowa is working to improve residents’ lives, visit publichealth.pottcounty-ia.gov and jehfoundation.org/greatest-needs/community-care/caring-our-communities.