The Council Bluffs Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a 71-year-old man.

The family of Geoffrey Arnold Jennings has been unable to contact him since early August. He was last seen around Lake Manawa.

Jennings’ family filed a missing person report with area police on Aug. 25. Jennings has a history of health issues.

Jennings is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He is a white man with black hair and brown eyes.

The most up-to-date photo of Jennings, seen here, is from 2012.

Anyone with information on Jordan’s current location is asked to call Sgt. Roberts at 712-890-5212.