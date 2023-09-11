A 12-year-old boy was found dead at Pirate Cove Water Park this morning.

Council Bluffs police and fire departments were notified at around 7 a.m. that there was a “man down” at the pool, according to a statement from Council Bluffs Police.

When responders arrived at the scene, they found the boy in the pool.

A pool employee discovered the body in the deep end of the pool when they arrived for work early Monday morning, police said.

Investigators believe that the victim jumped the fence to gain access to the pool, which had closed for the season and was not open over the weekend.

Police believe that the boy got into the deep end of the pool and drowned.

The victim’s family has been notified, and has requested that the name of the victim not be released. The boy was a student at Woodrow Wilson Jr. High School.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share that we are mourning the death of a new Wilson student," the Council Bluffs School District said in an email informing parents of the death. As a school community, we will support each other, the family and our students during this difficult time."

The school district will have counselors and therapists available for students to speak with.

