A fatal fire early Monday is under investigation in Shambaugh, Iowa.

Police received numerous calls on a structure fire around 2:45 a.m. on Sept. 18. The residence, in the fourth block of Cinder Alley, was fully engulfed in fire when crews arrived, according to a news release. The Braddyville and Clarinda fire departments were on scene.

Deputies began looking for the owner of the property, but were unable to locate them. When they eventually extinguished the fire, a body was discovered in the remains of the home. The body was sent to the Iowa Medical Examiner's Office for identification and autopsy.

The Page County Sheriff's Office said more information would be released when it became available.