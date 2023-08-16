The Council Bluffs Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a 29-year-old man.

Deni Jordan was last seen at the Walmart on North 16th Street in Council Bluffs on July 29.

His family filed a missing person report with area police as they have not been able to contact him recently. Jordan does not have a permanent residence that family is aware of.

Jordan is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He is a Black man with a beard.

Anyone with information on Jordan's current location is asked to call Sgt. Roberts at 712-890-5212.