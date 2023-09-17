The Mills County Sheriff's Office is searching for 72-year-old Judy Krueger of Glenwood.

Krueger is 5 feet and 3 inches tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. She has reddish-gray hair and suffers from dementia.

Krueger was reported missing on Saturday, Sept. 16 and was last seen wearing jeans, two or three shirts, and a bracelet.

A 2-mile radius around her home was searched by foot, UTV, vehicle and drone operations, according to police.

Police are asking the public to continue to keep an eye out and call 911 if she is seen.