Missouri Valley woman killed in single-vehicle accident

A 21-year-old Missouri Valley woman was killed early Sunday morning in a single-vehicle accident when the vehicle in which she was a passenger left the road and crashed.

Shortly before 3 a.m., a 2019 Chevy Cruze driven by Quinten Vogel, 21, of Missouri Valley, was heading south on 335th Street, approaching a curve in the road at the Merrick Place intersection. Vogel apparently failed to negotiate the curve and the car left the road and struck two trees, according to the Iowa State Patrol crash report.

As a result of the accident, the passenger, Faith Staska, died. Vogel was taken by Missouri Valley Ambulance to CHI Health Center in Omaha with undisclosed injuries.

Both Staska and Vogel were wearing seatbelts, according to the report.

Missouri Valley police, fire and ambulance, and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, assisted at the scene.