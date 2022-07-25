 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Missouri Valley woman killed in single-vehicle accident

  • Updated
  • 0

A 21-year-old Missouri Valley woman was killed early Sunday morning in a single-vehicle accident when the vehicle in which she was a passenger left the road and crashed.

Shortly before 3 a.m., a 2019 Chevy Cruze driven by Quinten Vogel, 21, of Missouri Valley, was heading south on 335th Street, approaching a curve in the road at the Merrick Place intersection. Vogel apparently failed to negotiate the curve and the car left the road and struck two trees, according to the Iowa State Patrol crash report.

As a result of the accident, the passenger, Faith Staska, died. Vogel was taken by Missouri Valley Ambulance to CHI Health Center in Omaha with undisclosed injuries.

Both Staska and Vogel were wearing seatbelts, according to the report.

Missouri Valley police, fire and ambulance, and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, assisted at the scene.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Must see! Wild video shows jellyfish invading Israeli beaches

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert