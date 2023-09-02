Police are seeking information on a Dodge Charger they say was involved in a series of hit-and-runs on Friday.

Shortly before 9 p.m. Friday, a two-vehicle hit-and-run crash was reported near the South Expressway and 30th Avenue. The run vehicle was described as a red Dodge Charger.

One minute later, another hit-and-run crash was reported near the South Expressway and 23rd Avenue with the same vehicle.

The Charger continued northbound at a high rate of speed before losing control and colliding with a tree near the 600 block of South Sixth Street, according to police.

A 3-year-old boy was pulled from the vehicle by responding officers and appeared unharmed. The female driver was alive but unresponsive. Both were transported to an area trauma center.

The case is being investigated by the Council Bluffs Police Traffic Unit; names are being withheld at this time. Information can be shared at 712-328-4948.