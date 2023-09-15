It’s another busy fall weekend in Council Bluffs.

As someone who loves a number of someones in recovery, I’m drawn to encourage people to get out to River’s Edge Park for the 11th annual Hands Across the Bridge for Recovery.

Participants join hands, spanning the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge between Council Bluffs and Omaha to demonstrate support for recovery from substance misuse and addiction.

September is National Recovery Month, so the timing is intentional. The event is organized through Prevention Means Progress, a metro-wide coalition that aims to prevent such problems in collaboration with a number of area organizations.

The event is set for 10 a.m. and features a DJ, swag bags, coffee, cookies, a speaker and information about substance misuse issue. The bridge can be accessed from both Council Bluffs and Omaha.

***

The big draw this weekend is the Southwest Iowa Art Tour, which offered a sneak peek Friday evening and runs both Saturday and Sunday.

The self-guided tour allows visitors to come and go to locations of their choice and each location has diverse art forms to explore including fiber art, sculpture, pottery, painting, metal works, jewelry, glassware and much more.

Gathering places will be located in Avoca, Clarinda, Council Bluffs, Essex, Glenwood, Harlan, Macedonia, Malvern, Neola, Red Oak and Villisca.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. The free self-guided tour will feature the works of over 90 artists and is sure to offer something for everyone.

It’s also a great way to visit some of these towns around the area, and maybe even stopping for coffee or lunch somewhere you haven’t been before while you’re exploring.

Find more information at swiarttour.com.

***

If you’re checking out the Art Tour in Council Bluffs, you might do well swing over to the 100 Block, where the annual 100 Block Classic Car Show runs from 4 to 7 p.m.

There will be door prizes, an onsite DJ, and food and drink will be available.

For car buffs, registration is from 2 to 4 p.m.; cost is $15 per vehicle, cash only. Trophies will be awarded at 6:30 p.m.

***

Here’s a look at what else is happening over the next few days:

Saturday, Sept. 16

• The River City Farmers Market runs 9 a.m. to noon at the YMCA Healthy Living Center parking lot at 714 S. Main St. The family-friendly market sells vegetables, baked goods, specialty foods and other items.

• Drag Yourself to Brunch at Caddy's offers a 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. show. Call 712-256-0070 for reservations.

• Take to the dance floor at the YMCA Healthy Living Center, 714 S. Main St., at 2 p.m. for ballroom dancing with the Leo Lonnie Orchestra. Bring a photo ID and liability waiver. Cost is $9 for YMCA members and $14 for nonmembers. Free snacks provided.

• Avoca Main Street Inc. will again host its Longest Table dining event. The chef-hosted, locally sourced, five-course meal will be held outdoors right in the middle of the town’s main street. Happy hour will begin at the Avoca Legion Hall at 112 N. Elm St. beginning at 5 p.m. Weather permitting, participants will move to dine outside from 6 to 8 p.m.

• A showing of the Chanticleer Children's Theater's "Oliver, JR." is set for 7:30 p.m. at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center, 1001 S. Sixth St. Tickets range from $20 to $30 and are on sale at PACEArtsIowa.org, at the box office, or over the phone at 712-890-5601. Tickets are required and are $35 per seat and available for purchase online at Eventbrite or directly from Avoca Main Street by contacting them at 712-307-0172 or mainstreet@cityofavoca.com.

Sunday, Sept. 17

• A showing of the Chanticleer Children's Theater's "Oliver, JR." is set for 2 p.m. at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center, 1001 S. Sixth St. Tickets range from $20 to $30 and are on sale at PACEArtsIowa.org, at the box office, or over the phone at 712-890-5601.

Monday, Sept. 18

• The Friends of Underwood's Monday Market will offer locally grown produce and goods from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the UMBA Hall Pavilion, 300 Second Ave. in Underwood. Bingo will also be held at Monday's market.