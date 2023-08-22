Pottawattamie Arts, Culture, and Entertainment Creative Director Adam Van Osdel has led a multi-faceted career over the past few decades. His journey has shared one common thread — igniting inspiration in the next generation of creatives.

To Van Osdel, the foundation of becoming great at anything begins with pivotal moments in youth; moments he had helping his mother at Omaha's Holy Name Catholic School art programs, where he learned about sculpture.

"I loved art and I loved science fairs so much, those were some of my greatest joys," Van Osdel said. "Then, in high school, I did a lot of engineering, technology, architecture, design and a little bit of theater."

From then on, he boundlessly pursued whatever he was interested in. He began as an exhibit coordinator and special projects designer for the Durham Museum. While undertaking this role, he also worked as an adjunct professor at Iowa Western Community College, a movie FX artist and as vice chair of TEDxOmaha.

"There's a saying from a book that I love," Van Osdel said. "The walker doesn't choose the path, the path chooses the walker."

Van Osdel possesses a sense of wonder and intelligence reminiscent of Gene Wilder's portrayal of Willy Wonka. He seems like the kind of guy you could give a Rubix cube to and he'd have it done before you finish asking him to solve it.

After leaving the Durham Museum in 2017, he revived his talents as an exhibit designer for the Omaha Children's Museum, designing its S.T.E.A.M. exhibit (an acronym for science, technology, engineering, art and math.)

"We did this giant Grace Hopper head because she's the mother of computer science and I wanted to highlight lesser-known figures in history," Osdel said. "Many people don't know, but Nikola Tesla's mother was a brilliant inventor when it came to fabrics. I believe that fostered his ability to invent."

Using what his experience and history have proven, Van Osdel set out to create magic moments that foster sparks of brilliance. For Van Osdel, epiphanies come from small moments, like finding a dusty moldy corner in his grandmother's basement with children's toys and chalk drawings.

"I said to myself, this is a kid's play area. When you do the work I do, you always want to make a safe place for people," Van Osdel said. "Creating a place for those kids to create, exist and know there's more than a moldy corner — that's why I show up."

Creativity is for everyone to enjoy, revel in and be inspired by, Van Osdel said. That's why, in 2020, Van Osdel co-founded Edge of the Universe with business partner Rachel Evans.

Located in the Benson neighborhood of Omaha, Edge of the Universe is an immersive cocktail lounge and café that replaces pool tables with vines and trees and dartboards with ornate murals and art — a serene place to relax and create.

Just like the museums he curates, the theme of Edge of the Universe is ever-changing. Every new theme features a new local artist who contributes to the vision and execution. Additionally, each theme hosts a nonprofit to highlight their work in the community.

Currently, the cocktail cafe is under renovation for its next theme of Greek mythology, which will open in September.

In his current role as Creative Director at PACE, Van Osdel welcomes introspection, inventiveness and hands-on learning. With arts programs, exhibits, music and a place for creation. The PACE Center is as multi faceted as Van Osdel — giving innovative minds the tools to innovate in whichever medium they choose.

Whether it be the Kitchen Council using tools to create a culinary business, learning instruments with the Kanesville Orchestra, sculpting pottery in the kiln room, displaying art in the gallery, or taking ballet classes in the American Midwest Ballet studio, there's no telling where your creativity may wander.

"I try to preach that you can choose a path without choosing a path," Van Osdel said. "The big thing is never stop learning and just show up."

For additional information, upcoming events or to enroll in PACE classes, visit paceartsiowa.org.