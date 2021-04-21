Address confidentiality available for sexual assault survivors

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate offered a reminder on Tuesday that a address confidentiality is available for those needing an extra layer of protection. Iowa’s Safe at Home program provides a substitute address for survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence, trafficking and stalking, Pate’s office said. The program is administered by the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office.

One in five women and one in 38 men have experienced rape or attempted rape in their lifetime, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Last year in Iowa, there were nearly 3,000 convictions for sexual assault, domestic violence, and stalking.

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

Safe at Home provides a legal substitute address for survivors, replacing their actual, physical home address, Pate’s office said. Participants also receive a mail forwarding service and confidential voter registration.

“The purpose of Safe at Home is to shield a participant’s address from public records, making it a lot harder for their abuser to locate them. It gives an added layer of protection for Iowans looking for a way out of a harmful situation,” Pate said in a release.