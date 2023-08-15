Hello and welcome to the latest edition of cats, cats, kittens!

This week I’d like to introduce to you three beautiful, big kitties. Did you know that adopting an older cat can bring a lot of joy to your household? If you see an adult cat in a rescue or shelter, it’s usually because something happened outside of his/her control. Most older cats just want to find a loving and safe home again.

Adult cats that need a new home have been through a lot. You might have been through a lot, too. Sometimes adopting an adult cat is healing because you can relate to each other. Together, you can heal from the past and get ready for a future of love and adventure.

First up is Tyson.

He’s a handsome long-haired grey boy who is around 2 years old. He is wonderful laid back kitty who gets along with everyone and likes to avoid any drama. Due to his size and lots of hair, he would benefit from some grooming. Other than a little extra weight he carries, Tyson is a healthy boy who currently has a pending vet visit and is looking for his forever home.

Next up is Tamar.

She is a gray, orange diluted tortoiseshell who was a stray brought in by Midlands Humane Society. She is around 8 years old and is a very sweet affectionate girl around her humans. She is a little bossy and picky about other kitties and would do okay with other cats as long as there is enough space and respected boundaries. She is a little on the heavier side and could lose a few pounds along with help on the grooming/brushing side. Tamar also has a pending vet visit and looking for her forever home.

Last, we have Alfa.

He is a beautiful, handsome long haired black and white boy.

He comes from a home where he was a companion for a man’s son who ended up passing away. He is a very big affectionate kitty who let’s you carry him and play with him as you please with no fuss. Alfa is pretty easygoing and a quiet boy who does in fact come off submissive if another kitty tends to be bossy. He’s around 3 years old and has beautiful soft silky hair.

Due to the huge volume of cats and kittens currently in foster care, we are offering a reduced fee for our young cats, 6 to 12 months ($75) and for our cats 1 year and older ($50). Kittens are $125 each or $200 for two kittens. And remember, every cat/kitten is fully vetted, vaccinated, spayed/neutered and microchipped.

You can contact SOLAS about adopting or donating at info@solaspetadoption.org or call 402-577-0213.

Donations to SOLAS can be made through our Amazon wish list at tinyurl.com/solaslist, via PayPal at paypal.me/solaspetadoption or via Chewy at tinyurl.com/solaslistchewy.

Please contact SOLAS if you want information about fostering. There are far more cats and kittens who need temporary support. Fostering is fun as well as fulfilling. Mentor as are available for anyone who wants to give fostering a try.