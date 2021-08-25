Afghanistan veterans disappointed in U.S. handling of withdrawal

While some people are saying U.S. efforts to secure Afghanistan were now all for nothing, Lewis said any additional efforts might have been just as fruitless.

“I don’t know if there was ever going to be an undisputed way to leave Afghanistan,” he said. “I don’t think any improvement was going to happen. I think we should have been gone a long time ago.”

Afghanistan is “very tribal,” Lewis said, and some Afghanis are loyal to their tribe instead of their nation.

“Their culture is not just a single culture,” he said. “You can go over a mountain, and people are speaking a different language. Much of the country is rural, and they don’t really care who’s in power because they don’t think it affects them. And some people over there still thought we were Soviets, because they were so out of the loop.”

Lewis said if the situation in Afghanistan is going to turn around, it will have to be because of the Afghan people.

“We trained them for years, and at the slightest bit of resistance, they put down their weapons and gave up,” he said. “I don’t think we can fix this. I think they need to make adjustments on their own.”

Lewis described the exit as a “multi-factor failure.”