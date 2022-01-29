Afternoon forecast: After splendid day, temps to drop this evening

Hope you're all enjoying this amazing weather.
It's currently around 50, with a dip to 44 expected around 5 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. The evening low is 22.
A high around 38 is expected on Sunday, a low around 27.
Temps in the 50s return on Monday, with the high around 52. And then Tuesday night brings a chance of snow. Welcome to the Midwest.
Here's the upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 22. North northwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Sunday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 38. North wind around 6 mph becoming calm.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. South southeast wind 5 to 8 mph.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 52. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. South wind 7 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 37.
Tuesday night: A 30% chance of snow, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10.
Wednesday: A chance of snow, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 18.
Wednesday night: A slight chance of snow before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 1.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 15.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 0.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 28.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 12.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.