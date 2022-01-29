Afternoon forecast: After splendid day, temps to drop this evening

Hope you're all enjoying this amazing weather.

It's currently around 50, with a dip to 44 expected around 5 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. The evening low is 22.

A high around 38 is expected on Sunday, a low around 27.

Temps in the 50s return on Monday, with the high around 52. And then Tuesday night brings a chance of snow. Welcome to the Midwest.

Here's the upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 22. North northwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Sunday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 38. North wind around 6 mph becoming calm.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. South southeast wind 5 to 8 mph.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 52. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. South wind 7 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 37.

Tuesday night: A 30% chance of snow, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Wednesday: A chance of snow, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 18.

Wednesday night: A slight chance of snow before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 1.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 15.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 0.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 28.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 12.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.