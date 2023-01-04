Aim for the Super Bowl: Give blood or platelets to the Red Cross this month

As the field is determined for the NFL playoffs, many fans are no doubt wishing they could nail down tickets to the Super Bowl — in case their team makes it there.

The American Red Cross — in partnership with the National Football League — may grant their wish.

January is National Blood Donor Month — a time to celebrate those who generously roll up a sleeve to keep blood products stocked for hospitals providing critical care, according to a press release from the Red Cross. It can also be a tough time for donors to make and keep appointments. The busy holidays are winding down, and the threat of severe winter weather and seasonal illness continue to rise.

NFL Hall of Famer and blood donor Peyton Manning is asking people to step off the sidelines and make it their goal to donate blood or platelets this month.

“If everyone does their part and we collectively commit to donating blood, we can stack up more wins for hospital patients who are counting on us,” he said in the press release. “A single individual is certainly impactful, but a whole team of people coming together to donate has an even greater effect.”

To make it a win-win, those who come to give blood, platelets or plasma in January 2023 will be automatically entered to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona, thanks to the partnership between the NFL and the Red Cross. The winner will also get access to day-of, in-stadium pre-game activities, tickets to the official Super Bowl Experience, round-trip airfare to Phoenix, three-night hotel accommodations (Feb. 10-13), plus a $500 gift card for expenses, the press release stated.

To book a time to give, visit RedCrossBlood.org, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

Upcoming southwest Iowa blood drives include the following:

Cass County

Jan. 12 — noon to 6 p.m., Atlantic YMCA, 1100 Maple St., Atlantic

Jan. 6 — 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Griswold High School, 20 Madison, Griswold

Jan. 11 — noon to 5:30 p.m., Lewis Community Center, 400 W. Main St., Lewis

Fremont

Jan. 5 — 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Grape Community Hospital, 2959, Highway 275, Hamburg

Harrison

Jan. 19 — noon to 6 p.m., Logan-Magnolia High School, 1200 N. Second St., Logan

Jan. 10 — 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., West Harrison High School, 410 Pine St., Mondamin

Jan. 11 — noon to 6 p.m., The Crew Center, 601 Snyder Road, Woodbine

Mills

Jan. 9 — noon to 6 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 512 Second St., Glenwood

Jan. 30 — 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Glenwood High School, 504 E. Sharp St., Glenwood

Jan. 26 — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., East Mills High School, 1505 E. 15th St., Malvern

Pottawattamie

Jan. 6 — 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Carson Community Center, 316 S. Commercial St., Carson

Jan. 9 — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 30 Valley View Drive, Council Bluffs

Jan. 13 — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., All Care Health Center, 902 S. Sixth St., Council Bluffs

Jan. 20 — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Council Bluffs Public Library, 400 Willow Ave.

Jan. 20 — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce, 149 W. Broadway, Council Bluffs

Jan. 27 — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce

Shelby

Jan. 17 — 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Elk Horn Lutheran Church, 4313 Main St., Elk Horn

Jan. 17 — 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Veterans Memorial Building, 1104 Morningview, Harlan

Jan. 23 — 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Myrtue Medical Center, 1213 Garfield Ave., Harlan

Jan. 25 — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., St. Boniface Parish Center, 305 Duren St., Westphalia