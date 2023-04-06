“A lot of people think our purpose is to get them ready for the military.”

Retired Lt. Col. Kevin Bush explained that’s not really the goal for the students participating in his Air Force Junior ROTC Unit IA-951.

“We’re here to teach them to be better citizens,” Bush said.

Bush, the senior aerospace science instructor for Unit IA-951, said that’s why the cadets are expected to perform community service projects.

“It gives them an opportunity to give back to the community and feel they are connected to the community,” he said.

In addition, the cadets are working toward earning an award of distinction, which requires that unit members volunteer for an average of 12 hours each, Bush said.

The unit currently has 75 cadets – most from Abraham Lincoln High School and some from Thomas Jefferson High School — which means it needs a total of 900 hours of service to qualify, even if some members don’t participate in some of the service projects.

Unit IA-951 held canned food and winter wear drives last fall to support New Visions Homeless Services, he said. The group also adopted a family during the holiday season and got presents for them.

They have also helped on site at New Visions, said Heather Beekhuizen, community liaison at New Visions.

“We do a huge holiday event, and they worked at the holiday event,” she said.

This spring, members have helped serve meals at MOHM’s Place at New Visions’ Council Bluffs campus – most recently on Tuesday night. Groups of six cadets have helped with that five or six times.

“We’ve had pretty good turnouts at each event,” Bush said.

The cadets have been very helpful, Beekhuizen said.

“We really rely on volunteers in order to make our meals go smoothly,” she said. “We need about 10 people every day in our kitchen.

“When a group comes in and they bring in four to six people who know each other and have worked with each other, it really helps,” Beekhuizen said. “It really is a gift when we can have a group like that come in.”

The cadets did a good job with their work Tuesday, she said.

“The kitchen staff had high praise for that group,” Beekhuizen said.

On Wednesday, cadets picked up trash on the north and west sides of the Walmart on North 16th Street, Bush said. On Friday, they plan to clean up trash south of Sam’s Club and Walmart at Metro Crossing.

Brittany Finley, manager at Sam’s Club, has donated gloves, trash bags and snacks for the cadets who clean there Friday, he said.

The cadets work hard preparing for drill team competitions, Bush said, so it’s nice when they can channel their energy to “contribute to the community.”