It didn't take a lot to figure out how to get something really big done. Start with community loyalty and caooperation, spice that up with some money and let the Air National Guard stir it, and, bingo — the IGNITE Pathways Regional Center is becoming a reality.

According to spokesperson Danielle McMahon, IGNITE is the brainchild of Woodbine Schools Superintendent Justin Wagner.

“IGNITE Regional Center is a first-of-its-kind educational experience in which students can earn core credits through their career technical education or CTE experiences,” McMahon said. “Its unique approach uses a competency-based education model that allows for anytime, anywhere learning, as well as a platform that can capture evidence of learning at any time.”

And speaking of a first-of-its-kind, McMahon said, having the Department of Defense Innovative Readiness Training program completing a project in Iowa is “definitely a first.”

“It's part of the Innovative Readiness Training for our troops,” Chief Master Sergeant Ken Bennett said.

He explained that getting troops to help communities is also part of their training. As part of the IRT, it promotes community building and helps the troops learn skills they will use if and when they are deployed, be it nationally or internationally.

“This is such a godsend for the community and the school district," McMahon said. "They say they'll be finished in mid-August. We all have our fingers crossed for a September open house."

Wagner, who is the Vice Wing Commander of the 185th of the Air National Guard out of Sioux City, put together, with congressional help and the Office of the Secretary of Defense, a plan to bring in Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve units to supply the manpower for the IGNITE building. Wagner is a colonel in the Guard.

As McMahon showed off the raw IGNITE site, it was easy to see that things were taking shape. It's a building with a lot of room and rooms.

“Here is where the flight simulators will be and here is where the emergency medical technicians will be trained,” McMahon said. “We have plans for arts and information solutions, human services and business, finance and marketing in all of these areas.”

McMahon said the building has a place for a police officer and a cruiser, away from the students and faculty.

Not only will the building house classes, there is an outdoor area set aside for agriculture, including plants and animals.

“Again, students learn by doing here," McMahon said. "Whether it's taking care of chickens or learning to weld or build a house, these students learn by doing it.”

She said IGNITE is open to all students at no cost. According to its website, it currently has apprenticeship opportunities in welding, residential carpentry, digital marketing and provides related training instruction for HVAC.