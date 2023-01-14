All Care blood drive donors share blood, inspiration for giving

The American Red Cross Bloodmobile was parked outside All Care Health Center Friday, and donors gave enough blood to save up to nearly 100 lives.

The American Red Cross says that donors can give blood every 56 days, and the organization holds a blood drive outside All Care’s main location, 902 S. 6th St., about every two months to line up with that location’s donors’ timetables.

Ciera Boatwright, the drive lead on the bus Friday afternoon, said they had nearly 30 appointments booked for the day and one walk-in.

One donor, whom she was attending to, was All Care Office Administrator Toni Marquardt. Marquardt said she’s been donating blood for the past four years, and she does it every chance she can. She said it’s pretty convenient for her now that the Red Cross bus pulls right up to her workplace. Being in the healthcare field, she knows how important of a resource blood is, be it whole blood, red blood cells, plasma or platelets. She said her reason for donating blood as much as possible is simple.

“To save lives,” she said. “We see a lot of people who need it.”

Tim Bosley of Council Bluffs was on the bus at the same time, and he learned that he’s been donating blood since 2005. Like Marquardt, he said he donates blood every 56 days or as close to that as he can. He said his father was a pediatrician, one of the first in Nebraska to treat children outside of Omaha or Lincoln, and his mother often worked on Red Cross Bloodmobiles in Grand Island, so he was taught early on the importance of being a blood donor.

To date, Bosley has donated 77 units of blood and is a member of the 10 gallon donor club. Growing up with parents who were dedicated to helping others, he said donating comes naturally.

“It’s just doing something good to help,” he said.

The Red Cross says that each unit of blood can save up to three lives. Whole blood can be used for transfusions and other uses for patients, but the units can also be broken down into plasma, platelets and red blood cells.

The Red Cross has a Blood Donor app available for download on most smartphones, and regular donors like Marquardt say it’s pretty handy. The app lets users easily search for nearby blood drives, book and manage appointments, view donation history, check health vitals and more. Marquardt said there’s one special feature that makes her blood donation even more worthwhile.

The Blood Donor app now shows users their Blood Journey, which tells them where their donation ends up. Marquardt said most of the time her blood ends up in New Jersey. She said it’s nice knowing she donated blood, but it’s especially “heartwarming” knowing exactly who it’s helping.

The next blood drive outside All Care will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 24; however, there are plenty more opportunities to donate around Council Bluffs and the rest of the metropolitan area. Text BLOODAPP to 90999 to receive more information about the Blood Donor app and visit redcrossblood.org to look for and schedule appointments.