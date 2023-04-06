He doesn’t do house calls, but he’s answering a call to another community health center.

Bill Wypyski, CEO of All Care Health Center in Council Bluffs, has accepted a position at The Center for Family Health in Jackson, Michigan — about 40 miles west of Ann Arbor, Michigan. He will wrap up at All Care on May 19.

“It’s been a great ride getting to know Council Bluffs and getting to know the metro area,” he said.

All Care’s Board of Directors, led by Jill King and senior leadership, isexecuting a succession plan. The board will name an interim CEO to oversee the health center during the search.

In Jackson, Wypyski will lead a community health center staff of more than 200 offering primary medical care, dental and behavioral health services at five locations.

“I’ve wanted to run a larger health center,” Wypyski said. “The other thing is I’ll be closer to my two adult daughters, one of whom lives in New York and one of whom lives in Maine. I feel good about All Care being left in good shape. Our board is strong, our team is strong, our providers and all of our staff are very dedicated.”

Wypyski credited board members for setting high standards for themselves and the health center.

“They have done very well,” he said. “Every board member really has a heart for All Care and the area they serve.”

Wypyski took over at All Care on Nov. 2, 2015, after the resignation of Cecilia Creighton.

One night about a month after he took the job, a plug on a water pipe blew, and the building was flooded with several inches of water. The clinic closed temporarily, then delivered medical and dental care out of mobile units from Charles Drew Health Center and Nebraska Methodist College while the water damage was repaired.

“I got to know the staff really fast, and I got to know the health centers across the river, because we borrowed some mobile facilities,” he said.

Under Wypyski’s leadership, the clinic has expanded its staff and services, increasing the number of dental, medical and behavioral health providers and purchasing additional medical equipment. It also opened the Florence M. Lakin Health Care Center at Micah House, serving homeless families as well as neighborhood residents.

The clinic has gone from a single, part-time behavioral health therapist to three full-time therapists, plus three nurse practitioners, Wypyski said.

“It’s in direct relationship with needs assessments by us and the hospitals,” he said. “I’m just very proud of that, with my background as a behavioral health therapist and administrator of a psychiatric hospital.”

Wypyski went through Leadership Council Bluffs with Class 32, as did several staff members from All Care. He enjoyed making connections with other health care and human services organizations.

“The collaboration in this community is — bar none – fantastic,” he said.

All Care played a major community role during the COVID-19 pandemic, testing patients and distributing vaccines in-house and via strike teams. The health center has implemented telehealth services and, on Nov. 29, started operating a mobile clinic at Thomas Jefferson High School several days a week.

“That’s something I had thought about for a long time,” Wypyski said. “I thought being able to connect with the children of the community was very important. Not all parents are able to take their children to the doctor during the day. I’m very proud of that mobile medical unit.”

He said he was glad to establish relationships with the Council Bluffs Community School District, including Tim Hamilton, chief of student and family services, in setting up that arrangement.

All Care combines medical, dental and behavioral health services at its main location at 902 S. Sixth St., Wypyski noted.

“We like to call it ‘whole-person health,’” he said. “We’re (also) able to help our patients get affordable prescription medications, which is a big deal.

The clinic also provides transportation to patients who need it and offers services outside of traditional daytime hours, Wypyski noted.

“All of that creates access to care and breaks down barriers,” he said.

Wypyski is glad to be able to provide access to care to underserved populations.

“It’s my passion. It’s my purpose,” he said.

Wypyski is grateful for his time at All Care, he said.

“I’ve grown a lot, learning skills, working with the board and developing programs,” he said. “I’ve got to thank All Care for giving me the opportunity to do those things.”

Wypyski knows it’s more wintry up in Michigan. He came to Council Bluffs from a health center in Sterling, Michigan, and has more than 35 years of health care experience.

“After you live in Maine for 20 years, you kind of make friends with the cold,” he said. “I’ve enjoyed going up to Mount Crescent.”

In fact, this past winter, Wypyski traveled to Maine and went on a four-day cross country skiing trip. Apparently, he can’t be cured.