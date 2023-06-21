All Care Health Center’s Board of Directors has named All Care’s chief financial officer as its interim chief executive officer.

The selection of Jacquie Peregoy follows the May 19 departure of former CEO Bill Wypyski. Peregoy has been with All Care since April 2014. She served as director of finance until her recent elevation to CFO and now interim CEO.

“Jacquie will be vital to keeping ACHC running smoothly during the transition," Jill King, chair of All Care's board of directors, said in a news release.

Peregoy is a Council Bluffs native who graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School and went on to earn an Associate of Arts Degree from Iowa Western Community College and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

Peregoy’s extensive finance career has been centered in the metro. She continues to call Council Bluffs home, where she and her husband have raised their family and where she provides a home for her rare pedigree Arabian horses.

She belongs to several horse rescue networks who helped to save more than 500 horses from slaughter, just last year. She personally tries to rescue at least one horse each year.

All Care Health Center’s Board of Directors formed a search committee to fill the open leadership position.

“We have received several qualified applications and have begun first-round interviews," King said earlier this month.