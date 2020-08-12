Alligators in Council Bluffs' Big Lake? DNR says 'highly unlikely,' but investigating

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is skeptical of certain toothy creatures currently calling Big Lake home. But a Council Bluffs man is emphatic -- he saw an alligator at the park.
With reports of several alligators inhabiting the Council Bluffs body of water flooding social media feeds within the past day, Alex Murphy, director of communications for the Iowa DNR, told the Nonpareil Wednesday just before 1 p.m. through an email that the sighting hadn’t been confirmed.
“We have a staff member headed that way to look into this; however, we have not confirmed anything,” Murphy said. “We believe it is highly unlikely, but we are checking into it to be sure.”
The Facebook post by Jennifer O'Dell, accompanied by two low-resolution photos, was made Tuesday evening after her son and husband went on a kayaking excursion at Big Lake.
The post, shared more than 625 times at the Nonpareil's print deadline, said the following:
“The boys had a crazy adventure out at big lake tonight ... We purchased kayaks the other night so they wanted to just quick test them out and they end up running into alligators out at big Lake on the back side ... And when I say alligators I mean like several babies and a big momma ... So we called it in to DNR ... Please b careful everyone that’s out there ... They had no problems coming close to the kayaks …"
On Wednesday afternoon, multiple area residents stopped by Big Lake Park trying to catch a glimpse of the alleged alligators. Just before 3:45 p.m., Murphy sent a follow-up email saying that a DNR representative's trip to Big Lake was uneventful.
“The conservation officer didn't locate an alligator, but did see some logs in the water that may look like the back of an alligator,” Murphy said. “There were also fish swimming close to the surface that may have given the appearance of what the reports were of baby alligators, as well.”
Andrew O’Dell, who said he saw “six or seven” total alligators -- including a bigger mother gator -- said it’s frustrating that many are doubting his story.
A Florida native, O’Dell firmly said he knows what an alligator looks like. There’s no way he was mistaken, he added.
“I was born and raised in Florida, and I wrestled gators my whole entire life when I was growing up,” he said. “Same with iguanas and all sorts of other exotic animals; black racers, rattlesnakes -- pretty much any kind of reptile I could get my hands on catchin’ ‘em.
“And there are logs out there, quite a few railroad ties and a whole bunch of other debris out there … But I know the difference between a turtle and a log and a gator and a frog and a fish.”
O’Dell said he knows his story sounds wild, but he chalks it up to somebody getting his or her hands on a pet, or pets, they couldn’t handle and transferring it, or them, into Big Lake.
Following his sighting, O’Dell said he contacted the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Department, which subsequently reached out to DNR officials.
“And now everything is blowing up, and now they are saying it’s a hoax and that we saw a log and all this other crap,” he said.
The solution in O’Dell’s mind is simple: go back out to Big Lake and wrangle a small gator into his kayak.
That’s all the proof he said he will need.
“I’m gonna try and get two of them, but usually when you catch one with the momma around, she will come after you,” he said. “So, hopefully I can get at least one of them.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.