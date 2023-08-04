A car show hosted by Alter Metal Recycling of Council Bluffs on June 11 at Lewis Central Middle School resulted in a donation of $4,460 to Children’s Square U.S.A.
Representatives from Alter visited Children’s Square on Aug. 2 to present the donation to Phil Taylor, Chief Administrative Officer at Children’s Square.
Children’s Square has operated in Council Bluffs, Iowa for 140 years, caring for children and families in need and teaching skills for hope and opportunity. Over 1,000 children and families in Iowa and Nebraska are served each day through mental health services and treatment, early childhood care and education programs, an emergency shelter for children, residential treatment for children and adolescents, and support of foster and adoptive families.