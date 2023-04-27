Members of Altrusa International of Council Bluffs, Inc. Club recently gathered to celebrate the club's 100th anniversary in regular meeting, and included history information and reading the congratulations Office of the Mayor Proclamation and Altrusa International, Inc. Executive Director, President and District Seven Governor letters recognizing Altrusa’s contributions to the community.

Altrusa is an international nonprofit organization that strives to make local communities better through leadership, partnership and service. Members of Altrusa are civic-minded people that dedicate their time and talents to serve their communities in the spirit of “altruism,” from which the group’s name is derived.

Altrusa International was founded in April 1917 in Nashville, Tennessee and now with the headquarters currently located in Chicago, Illinois. There are currently 282 Altrusa clubs located throughout the U.S. and internationally, totaling nearly 6,700 members worldwide. Altrusa of Council Bluffs was organized on April 9, 1922, and officially received its charter from the International headquarters on April 28, 1923.

The charter members were Essie Cox (Coons), Cora Hendee, Cecilla Jeffrey, Adele Keeline (Pfaff), Charlotte McCluskey, Ellen Nelson, Helen Tyler, Jane McIntire, Mary O’Neill, Frieda Ehrenstein, Aurella Tinley, Hollyce Brown, Dora Ellis, Catherine Tyler, Emma Wilcox, Louise Beno, Bess Battey, Dr. Erickson-Hill, Dr. Mary Tinley, Maude McAneney, Martha Hardegen and Margaret Flickinger. Helen Tyler was the first president of Altrusa of Council Bluffs from 1922-1923.

Altrusa of Council Bluffs club is included in Altrusa International District Seven, Inc. (states Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, Upper Peninsula of Michigan) and two members in our club have been District Seven Governors: Sue Feight (1998-2000) and Bev Harbold (2013-2015 & 2019-2021).

Over the past several decades, Altrusa of Council Bluffs members have participated in a variety of service projects that have benefited the community.

“Altrusa has a rich history of service in the Council Bluffs community,” said Lucy Burgan, President of Altrusa of Council Bluffs. “I am honored to be an Altrusan and my fellow club members have been like family to me. I joined in 2003, and serving the community alongside them has been a wonderful experience.”

Altrusa of Council Bluffs members have sponsored and participated many literacy programs and projects with Children’s Square, Head Start, Make a Difference Day, Community Book Collections and others.

Members also participated in projects with National Adoption Day, Bethany Lutheran Home, Lakin Campus Back-to-School Extravaganza, Wings of Hope, Ministry for Mentally Handicapped, International projects and many others.

“From 2015 through 2022, Altrusa of Council Bluffs has provided books and hand-crafted blankets for approximately 120 former foster children who were adopted into their forever families during the annual adoption day celebration each November,” said Kathleen Kilnoski, who has been a member with Altrusa since 2012. “Our club has also donated hundreds of books about adoption to children who were adopted at other times throughout these years.”

Altrusa also offers opportunities to engage youth through their ASTRA program. ASTRA stands for Ability, Service, Training, Responsibility and Achievement. The purpose of ASTRA is to provide youth with opportunities for personal growth, leadership training and citizenship development.

There are ASTRA clubs currently active at Iowa School for the Deaf and Tri-Center Community High School in Neola. In the past, there were ASTRA clubs at Abraham Lincoln High School, Kirn Junior High School, St. Albert High School and Thomas Jefferson High School. ASTRA clubs are supported by Altrusa and do require a sponsor within the school.

“It is our hope to be able to establish ASTRA clubs within all the local high schools and middle schools,” Lucy Burgan said. “It is a wonderful opportunity for local youth to become active members of the community, which will help them to become future leaders.”

Through the ASTRA program, youth also have access for Altrusa International and Altrusa Council Bluffs club provides $2,000 each year for scholarships and other resources that will help prepare them for their future.

Member Shirley Urich was in ASTRA six years, in Kirn Junior High School and Abraham Lincoln High School, and has spent 15 years in Altrusa Clubs.

“It gave me valuable skills in leadership and knowledge of how my community works and how I can help my community through volunteerism," she said. "The leadership skills and knowledge I have gained have been valuable in the career I have chosen. I am a community development specialist for West Central Community Actions Child Care Resource and Referral. I also love that as an adult I can be a part of Altrusa.

"I grew up in Council Bluffs, moved away for 10 years and belonged to Altrusa in Red Oak, Iowa club where we lived and now, after moving back to Council Bluffs, in the Council Bluffs Altrusa club. I have served in many different roles such as President, Vice President, communication person. I also serve on our Altrusa District Seven board as a Communications Chair. I'm so thankful for a prior Altrusan Katie Wenstrand for her service as our ASTRA advisor years ago. She made such an important effect on my life and others.”

For more than 45 years, Altrusa of Council Bluffs has utilized their annual fundraiser to sponsor many of their service and literacy projects. Every fall, the club sells a variety of packaged nuts and chocolates to raise money to support their community efforts.

As a result, Altrusa of Council Bluffs provides $3,000 each year for scholarships for nontraditional college and graduate students who want to embark on new careers or to resume an interrupted education. Many of our scholarship recipients are single parents or the primary earners in their families. Some have come from abroad to seek new opportunities. All have been grateful for the support our club has provided on their journey to stable careers that benefit our community. Altrusa scholarships can be obtained from local college financial aid offices or by contacting Altrusa of Council Bluffs.

Altrusa of Council Bluffs, Inc. meets the second Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. at Gethsemane Presbyterian Church, 224 Wallace Ave., in the community room.

For more information about Altrusa or its programs, or to join the club, contact altrusa.cb@gmail.com. Learn more about Altrusa International at altrusa.org or see visit Altrusa International of Council Bluffs, IA, Inc. on Facebook.